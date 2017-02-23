Woman charged with attempted murder in Rosewood apartment shooting

A woman was charged with three counts of attempted murder after shooting into an apartment in the Rosewood area Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Wheaton Court apartments on Thornwell Court just off Rosewood Drive, according to Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis, a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson. Deputies found a victim with gunshot wounds to the upper body.
Mandy Forston, 42, is accused of firing multiple shots into an apartment, Jackamonis said. She then fired multiple shots at the victim when the victim exited the apartment.
Two other people, including a 10-year-old child, were inside the apartment at the time, Jackamonis said. The victim was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Forston was placed in the Alvin S. Glennn Detention Center.
