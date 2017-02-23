S.C. inmates who expose themselves could face additional prison time

0:27 Savannah officers rush potential Talmadge Bridge suicide from behind, rescue him Pause

1:08 Heathwood Hall vs. Laurence Manning highlights and postgame reaction

2:39 People speak out about medical marijuana

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

2:20 Taylor Stallworth interviews teammates during South Carolina football media day

1:55 Expectations are high for the South Carolina football team this season

0:56 Chad Holbrook: Gamecocks 'lucky to get out of here with the win'

0:54 Governor Henry McMaster says the state needs to go on a spending diet

1:30 Thursdays@McCutchen