S.C. inmates who expose themselves could face additional prison time

A bill that would criminalize indecent exposure in a jail or prison has cleared its first hurdle.
The proposal calls for inmates who expose themselves to corrections officers to be charged with a misdemeanor and face up to an additional year in prison. It’s sponsor, Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, said the bill aims to protect correctional officers.
“These prisoners will do it to show disrespect for the guards,” Hembree said. “They’re trying to humiliate them and trying to undermine their authority.”
The bill was amended when it went before a Senate panel Thursday. It also now calls for increased penalties for repeat offenders. An inmate could face up to three years in prison for a second offense and up to five years in prison for a third offense.
Senators also voted to determine the costs facilities would incur by housing inmates for additional periods of time.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
Comments