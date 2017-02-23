Armed gunman steals wads of cash during daytime armed robbery

Deputies are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery who stole cash from a gas station and pointed a gun at an employee.
A suspect walked into Pitt Stop, 7460 Two Notch Road, around 2 p.m. Feb. 13 and presented a handgun, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Surveillance video captured the armed robbery, which started when the suspect pointed the handgun at an employee
The victim puts her hands in the air and opens the cash register for the suspect.
The suspect then grabs cash from the register and grabs a wad of cash from the cashier.
The suspect then fled the scene in a light-colored car.
The victim was not injured during the robbery.
The suspect was waring dark colored pants, a dark hoodie and covered his face from cameras.
Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, visit http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com/ or text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can be anonymous. Those who leave tips that lead to an arrest can earn up to $1,000 in rewards.
Comments