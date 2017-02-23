Elementary schoolers name Kershaw County’s new police K-9

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is introducing its newest K-9 officer, which was named by a first grade student as part of a countywide contest.
Drug K-9 officer “KC” joined the Sheriff’s Office in January, and was officially named Tuesday.
Her name, which stands for “Kershaw County,” was selected by 7-year-old Madison Cook, a first grader at Jackson Elementary School.
The Sheriff’s Office lost one of its drug K-9s, Mali, last fall after she contracted a rare intestinal disease and had to be euthanized, according to Sheriff Jim Matthews. The sheriff wasn’t sure how to come up with the $7,000 to purchase another trained dog.
“I went on Facebook and put the story out. The money started rolling in to buy this dog,” he said. “We thought, since the county residents stepped up to the plate, let's give the county residents some other way to participate.”
The Sheriff’s Office coordinated with school district officials to allow elementary school students to submit name suggestions. Matthews said the agency received more than 300 suggestions. The sheriff’s foundation board received a narrowed-down list of 10 names from which to choose the K-9 officer’s name.
“Within 30 seconds, everybody picked the name KC,” he said. “Everybody agreed, almost immediately, that was the best name.”
Madison didn’t find out her suggestion was selected until Thursday morning, when Matthews, KC and her handler entered Cook’s classroom.
“My mom said that there's a dog contest, and she told me you can name the dog,” she said, covered in black fur after playing with KC. “I was thinking about Kershaw County and I was thinking of a way for short.”
