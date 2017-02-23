Lexington sheriff investigating death of Gaston man, 67, as a homicide

A 67-year-old Gaston man was found dead in his home, and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating his death as a homicide.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the man as 67-year-old Robert John Kobylak. Officials have not said how Kobylak died.
Deputies responded to Kobylak’s home on the 200 block of Shadow Dale Drive in Gaston after two of his friends requested a welfare check, Sheriff Jay Koon said.
“Some items were left in disarray near Mr. Kobylak’s body and around his house,” Koon said. “That’s prompted us to investigate his death as a homicide.”
Kobylak’s car was missing from his home’s driveway when deputies arrived Monday night and hasn’t been seen since, according to Koon.
The vehicle is a blue 2006 Toyota Corolla with S.C. tag MIL-958, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The car only had one passenger side hubcap.
Anyone with information on Kobylak’s death or the location of his vehicle is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information they provide leads to an arrest.
Comments