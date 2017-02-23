You might want to turn around before telling someone you’re searching for a stolen gun

A Columbia man with a criminal history involving violent crimes was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing a stolen pistol.
Anthony Leroy Doctor, 26, pleaded guilty in March to a charge of possesing a stolen firearm and ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Ofice District of South Carolina. He’ll also face three years of supervised released after he’s done serving his sentence.
Doctor was involved in a “disturbance” at a nightclub at a stripmall on Broad River and Rushmore roads in June 2015, shortly before he was arrested. When confronted by club security, Doctor dropped a Taurus 9mm in some bushes along a parking lot behind a restaurant across from the club, the news release said.
He later returned in search of the gun, but restaurant security called the Richalnd County Sherrif’s Department after Doctor declined to leave. The responding deputy asked Doctor – who was drunk – what he was doing when he was looking in the bushes, according to the release.
“Doctor, without turning around, replied that he was looking for his gun,” the release said. “Doctor then turned around and noticed that the security guard had been joined by the Richland County deputy.”
A K-9 found the pistol in the bushes Doctor had been looking in, according to the release. Doctor, who was on probation at the time, was barred from possesing a firearm because of his prior convictions, which included carjacking, assault and battery with intent to kill, strong arm robbery and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.
Cynthia Roldán: 803-295-0435, @CynthiaRoldan
