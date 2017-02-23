Authorities investigate Thursday night shooting off Leesberg Road

Authorities are on the scene at the Georgetown Apartments off Leesburg Road where one person was found shot in the upper body, Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
The call came in around 7:30 p.m. for a shooting at 7012 Tama Road. The victim was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital, condition not known.
The automobile shown in this tweet from WIS has now been towed from the scene.
Shooting took place outside of a townhouse on Tama Rd. Car is taped off @wis10 pic.twitter.com/KCynYr9Lso— Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) February 24, 2017
There is no information available on a possible suspect, the sheriff’s department said.
Comments