Crime & Courts

February 23, 2017 8:44 PM

Authorities investigate Thursday night shooting off Leesberg Road

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Authorities are on the scene at the Georgetown Apartments off Leesburg Road where one person was found shot in the upper body, Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m. for a shooting at 7012 Tama Road. The victim was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital, condition not known.

The automobile shown in this tweet from WIS has now been towed from the scene.

There is no information available on a possible suspect, the sheriff’s department said.

