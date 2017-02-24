Crime & Courts

February 24, 2017 1:59 PM

Vigil for families impacted by gun violence to be held at the Nickelodeon Theatre

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

A candlelight vigil for those impacted by gun violence will be held Sunday in front of the Nickelodeon Theatre.

The Faith Coalition on Gun Violence will play host to the vigil which starts at 6 p.m. They plan to commemorate the lives of the families and friends impacted by gun violence to let them know they are not alone in their suffering, according to a news release by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The event will also provide attendees with an opportunity to learn more of the movie “Armor of Light,” which follows the lives of an evangelical minister and the mother of a teenage shooting victim who are able to find common ground on the issue of gun violence.

The movie will premier at the Nickelodeon on Tuesday. Those seeking additional information can call Maj. Stephany Snowden, of the sheriff’s department, at 803-576-3117.

