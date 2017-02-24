Mother of burned 6-year-old claims sheriff covering up parts of case; sheriff denies it

At a news conference at Clarendon County Courthouse on Thursday morning, the mother of a 6-year-old Alcolu boy who received second-degree burns in an incident on Oct. 16, 2016, made allegations that former Clarendon County Sheriff Randy Garrett covered up aspects of the case.
Leslie Brown, the 6-year-old's mother, also said she and her children have been harassed and intimidated by neighbors about the case.
A neighbor boy, who was 11 at the time, has been charged with assault and battery, she said, for allegedly pouring lighter fluid on her son's back, which was ignited. The burn victim was treated at J.M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga.
During the news conference, the injured child spent most of his time trying to stay behind Brown and was reluctant when his mother asked him to show his burns to the media. Elder James Johnson, state coordinator of the South Carolina National Action Network, who organized the conference, alleged Clarendon County had "suppressed" the story and a report put out by Garrett at the time of the incident describing it as "bogus."
Johnson was apparently referring to an October 2016 article in the Manning Times, in which it said Garrett believed the incident was "absolutely" an accident.
In a press release announcing Thursday's news conference, Johnson raised racial aspects about the case, noting in the release the victim was black and the alleged assailant was white. The news release also alleged Brown has received "ongoing threats."
Johnson said holding a news conference was the "only way to get our story out."
"The sheriff (Garrett) told the mother (Brown) they were talking about giving the boy (the alleged assailant) six months of house arrest," he said. "We want him charged to the fullest for this hideous crime."
Garrett denied the allegations in a phone call to The Sumter Item on Thursday afternoon.
"I never had a conversation with the mother, and I never told her, 'Don't contact the media,'" he said. "We talked to the media about it."
He said the case was investigated and charges were brought against the now 12-year-old accused of putting the lighter fluid on the boy's back.
"We investigated it and, after we concluded our investigation, we brought charges," Garrett said.
He said that during the remainder of his term in office, no complaints about harassment or intimidation were brought to his attention.
Lt. Kenneth Clark, who is still with the sheriff's office, was the lead investigator, Garrett said, and worked the case to its conclusion. Clark was in contact with Brown during the investigation, Garrett said.
"It is a tragic thing that happened, and we investigated it, and we brought charges, so I don't know what else we could have done," he said.
Brown said she has had additional problems with the alleged assailant.
"This is not the first time we have had problems with this child," she said. "Late at night he is knocking on our windows, and bicycle tires have been slashed."
She said her 11-year-old son has also faced intimidation from the boy on the school bus. Brown also described incidents of people making hand gestures and pulling up in her driveway and pulling off.
"I called the sheriff's office, and nothing was done," she said.
Johnson said the Federal Bureau of Investigation and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have been contacted regarding the alleged incidents of harassment and intimidation.
At the news conference, Brown said she had not yet spoken with current Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley, but is going to meet with him as soon as it can be arranged.
Baxley defeated Garrett in the Democratic Primary Election held in June 2016 and won the November General Election to obtain the office.
"I believe Baxley will be a fair and just person," said Rock Hill Baptist Church Pastor Leon Winn. "We are going to keep this county together."
Third Judicial Circuit Solicitor Ernest "Chip" Finney III said an investigation is underway concerning the incident.
"I can confirm that a charge was made, but it is not something that was on my desk, so I don't have all the details," he said.
"I am getting the file delivered to me so I can get up-to-speed on all the details," Finney said. "As long as the investigation is continuing, we won't have any further statement."
