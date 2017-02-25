5-Points Subway clerk injured in struggle with robber

1:58 Clarke Schmidt recaps 11-strikeout performance for USC Pause

3:39 Keenan vs. Gray Collegiate highlights and postgame reaction

0:48 Crane arrives to recover boats from Palmetto Bay Marina

2:45 Chad Holbrook recaps Friday win over Wright State

1:31 Skid to end 2016 motivates South Carolina defense for new season

1:39 Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson discusses recruiting, USC visit

0:30 Video: Amazing dunk by Zion Williamson is No. 1 on ESPN SportsCenter Top 10

1:30 Thursdays@McCutchen

1:36 President Trump helps Boeing debut its new 787