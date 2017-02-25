5-Points Subway clerk injured in struggle with robber

Columbia police released surveillance photos of a man suspected of robbing the Subway sandwich shop at 2108 Devine Street in Five Points Friday night.
Witnesses told police that the man threatened employees with a “sharp object” when he entered the shop before 10 p.m.
One of the clerks was slightly injured during a struggle with the robber and went to the hospital as a precaution, the police said in a news release on Twitter.
If you recognize this man, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Comments