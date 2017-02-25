SC deputies arrest man for meth in sheriff’s office parking lot

Deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office didn’t have to look far for a drug arrest Friday - a Charlotte man was charged with methamphetamine possession in the parking lot, yards from the law enforcement center and courthouse.
The man didn’t have to go far to go to jail; the York County Detention Center is in the same building.
Kevin Michael Tracey, 40, of Charlotte, was charged Friday with felony meth possession, second offense, said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.
Alert deputies who handle security inside and outside the Moss Justice Center building in York saw a problem outside the building and detained Tracey, Brown said.
The Moss center houses the York County Sheriff’s Office, criminal courts and other judicial offices.
The deputies asked the county drug unit and drug dog to investigate. The dog alerted to the driver door of the vehicle, where a syringe filled with the drug was found, Brown said.
Other used syringes were also found, Brown said.
Court deputies found that Tracey had no license and charged him with driving without a license, jail records show. He remained jailed Friday at the York County Detention Center.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
