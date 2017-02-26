Traffic patrols schduled this week on some of Lexington’s busiest roads

Lexington police are stepping up patrols this week on some of the town’s busiest roads to cut down on speeding, unsafe driving and accidents.
The Monday and Tuesday patrol event will include traffic enforcement saturations and safety checkpoints, according to Chief Terrence Green.
Officers will be where the problems are, Green said, including but not limited to: school zones, Sunset Boulevard at Old Cherokee Road, North Lake Drive at Old Cherokee Road, North Lake Drive at Columbia Avenue and South Lake Drive at Industrial Drive.
Green said the town averages around 120 collisions each month, putting too many drivers and their passengers at risk. While the town’s roads are busy, many of the crashes are preventable, Green said.
Officers will look for traffic speeds in school zones, seatbelt compliance, improper use of the median, disregarding traffic devices, speeding, aggressive driving and texting while driving.
