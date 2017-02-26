Vigil at Nick theater honors gun violence victims ahead of premier

Under the glowing marquee of the Nickelodeon Theatre, Vickie Brevard shared the dark story of learning her son had been fatally shot during a home invasion.
“I was getting dressed to leave to take my 9-year-old to school and to head out to work,” she said. “I met the coroner at my door. At that point, when she told me that my son was shot and killed, I asked her where was he and (said) I needed to get to him.”
Davaris Tramaine White, 27, was killed June 3, 2015, during a burglary at Tamarind Apartments off Greystone Boulevard. He was one of several gun violence victims remembered during Sunday evening’s candlelight vigil in downtown Columbia.
Chief Deputy Wash James of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the problem is obvious. The answer – not so much.
“We know that the Second Amendment tells us that men and women have the right to bear arms. But at the same time, there must be some control in all of that,” he said. “It is, to me, unknown why people have become so aggressive and so mean-spirited toward each other. The question is, how can we live together when we are trying so very hard to destroy each other?”
The vigil was held outside the Nickelodeon, which on Tuesday, will screen a film about the growing toll of gun violence in America.
“The Armor of Light” follows a conservative evangelical minister who questions whether being pro-gun is consistent with being pro-life, according to the film’s website. The pastor meets the mother of Jordan Davis, a 17-year-old who was fatally shot in Florida by a man upset over the loud music Davis and his friends were playing. The two are able to overcome political, philosophical and cultural differences to find common ground on the issue of gun violence.
Davis’ mother, Lucy McBath, will be in Columbia for the premier.
LaVonn Scott’s son, Brandon Jones, was killed during a home invasion in Columbia in January 2013. Like Brevard, she found comfort and support after joining Parents of Murdered Children, but wants people to consider the repercussions of firing a gun at someone.
“He was not in the wrong place at the wrong time,” she said. “He was at a safe place. The parents were there, he wasn’t at a party, he wasn’t dealing with drugs or gangs. He wasn’t in the wrong place at the wrong time – the person that did this was.”
If you go
What: Premiere of “The Armor of Light”
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Nickelodeon Theatre, 1607 Main St.
