Midlands man charged with DUI after fatally striking toddler

A Sumter County man with a previous DUI conviction is accused of driving impaired when he fatally struck a toddler Sunday.
Kelvin Rembert, 51, of Sumter, was charged with DUI-second offense and child endangerment, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. He was placed in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.
Troopers say Rembert was traveling north on Raccoon Road around 6 p.m. Sunday when 21-month-old Kelsey Cooley entered the roadway from the right side and was hit by the Pontiac Grand Prix.
The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. An autopsy was being conducted Monday morning.
Rembert had two juveniles in the car with him at the time, according to the Highway Patrol.
