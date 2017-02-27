Suspect barricaded in Lexington County home after domestic dispute

Lexington County negotiators are trying to make contact with a man who has barricaded himself inside a Gaston home.
Deputies responded around 2:30 p.m. Monday to a home on Manor Drive in Gaston, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say the male suspect barricaded himself in the home after a domestic dispute.
The man has not been identified, but negotiators are trying to talk with him and get him to exit the home, officials said. Deputies have set off two flash-bangs near the home in an attempt to get the man to surrender peacefully, but so far have not made contact.
The man’s dog has safely exited the home, and will be turned over to animal control officers.
