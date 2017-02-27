Lexington mayor involved in multiple-vehicle collision

Lexington Mayor Steve MacDougall was involved in a multiple-vehicle collision on Monday.
The collision happened at Sunset Boulevard at Old Cherokee Road around 2 p.m. according to Lexington Police Department Public Information Officer Cpl. Cameron Mortenson.
The collision was caused when a car made an illegal turn across lanes, in front of a postal vehicle that was traveling toward Lexington, said Mortenson. That initial collision sent the postal vehicle through the intersection where it struck a vehicle the mayor was in before running off the road.
None of the occupants of the vehicles needed to be taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Mortenson, but traffic was rerouted for about an hour as a result of the incident.
“This intersection tops where collisions occur, and it’s because of drivers making illegal turns,” Mortenson said. “Drivers need to be mindful and alert, and not be impatient. They need to make sure they’re not risking the health and well being of themselves and others, and not causing vehicle damage.
“It’s always important to be alert.”
The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Please be on alert for emergency personnel who are working collision scene and directing traffic. pic.twitter.com/x0paiQmvRi— Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) February 27, 2017
