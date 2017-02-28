Owner charged with arson of family-run restaurant

On Monday, Sumter County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested and charged Ronald Clifton Cantey, co-owner of The Compass restaurant in Gable, with arson in connection to the blaze that destroyed the family run business at 7885 Myrtle Beach Highway on July 26, 2016.
During the joint investigation conducted by the sheriff's office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, investigators found evidence placing Cantey, 57, of 589 Cooktown Road, Lake City, at the scene of the fire within minutes of the 911 call.
According to previous statements from Sumter Fire Department Battalion Chief Joey Duggan, the call about the fire came in about 10:45 p.m. on July 26, and firefighters stayed on scene until about 4:30 a.m. on July 27.
An estimated $300,000 in damage was caused to the building, and approximately $150,000 in contents were lost, Duggan said.
On or about Sept. 14 and Oct. 3, Cantey collected approximately $700,000 in fraudulent insurance claims after the incident, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Cantey is charged with second-degree arson, making a false insurance claim and burning personal property to defraud an insurer.
The restaurant building was built in 1975, and the family was about two weeks away from celebrating its five-year anniversary when it burned down.
Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis lauded the hard work by SLED investigators as well as those within the sheriff's office.
"This is a prime example of local and state authorities working together to bring this case to a close," he said. "This was nothing short of excellent investigative work by both agencies."
Florence County Sheriff's deputies also assisted in the arrest that came without incident.
