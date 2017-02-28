S.C. Troopers aren’t drug tested at random. Legislators want to see that change

A House oversight panel has asked the Department of Public Safety to explore resuming random drug testing of its troopers.
Rep. Eddie Tallon, R-Spartanburg, expressed frustration on Tuesday, over the agency’s lack of enforcement of the policy that allows for random drug testing. Tallon, a retired law enforcement officer, argued businesses drug tests their employees “all of the time” and troopers should be no different.
“I cannot believe that we have men and women out here that are enforcing the laws that carry guns on their sides that drive vehicles in excess of 100 miles an hour… and we aren’t doing random drug tests,” Tallon said. “You cannot afford to not drug test people.”
Tallon, chairman of the panel, said it had been at least four years since the agency had tested its troopers. And that he did not understand why, for the protection of the citizenry and the troopers, the agency had stopped.
But Highway Patrol’s Col. Michael Oliver said it’s been far longer than that.
“Past two prior administrations, we didn’t do any random drug tests either,” Oliver said. “We haven’t done that probably in 15 or 20 years. And based upon prior experiences, we haven’t done it since.”
DPS Director Leroy Smith clarified to the panel that the agency has drug tested its troopers, when they had a “reasonable suspicion” and has terminated some because of the results. But Smith said “the numbers are very small.”
Tallon suggested the agency explore the costs of reinstating random drug testing, and make the necessary budget request to the Legislature, adding he did not think the move would be “cost prohibitive.”
“We’re going to look at that,” Smith said. “We’re going to get some cost estimates, and we’ll share that with the oversight committee.”
Cynthia Roldán: 803-295-0435, @CynthiaRoldan
