Columbia man charged with distributing child porn online

A Columbia man is accused of distributing child pornography on the Internet, according to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Daniel Charles Bailey, 43, was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a release from the Attorney General’s Office. Investigators say he was involved in distributing child pornography via the Internet.
Columbia police officers arrested Bailey on Monday. He was placed in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
The charge carries up to 10 years in prison.
