Koon: Perhaps quite a number of people know exactly where Jordan is

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon urged the public to come forward and help bring a suspected domestic abuser to justice.
“We feel like someone, perhaps quite a number of people, know exactly where (Terry Lawrence Jordan, Jr.) Jordan is,” Koon said. “We want to hear from them and we’d like their help in bringing Jordan to justice.”
Jordan is believed to be on the run, having slipped away before a county SWAT team arrived and surrounded his home near Gaston in response to a reported hostage situation Monday afternoon, Koon said in a news release.
Jordan is accused of “severely beating a female victim as she was trying to get away from him and his Manor Drive home,” and holding her hostage with the threat of hitting her with a tool, Koon said.
Deputies responded around 2:30 p.m. on Monday to the home, where officials believed Jordan had barricaded himself inside.
After a prolonged attempt by negotiators to get Jordan to exit the home, which included the detonation of two flash-bangs near the house, it was discovered that he wasn’t inside or beneath the home, or on the property, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Warrants charge Jordan with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and kidnapping.
The victim was treated and released from a local hospital on Monday.
If you can help authorities locate Jordan, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Information can also be shared by texting "TIPSC" along with your message to CRIMES (274637).
