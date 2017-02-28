Koon: Perhaps quite a number of people know exactly where Jordan is

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem Pause

1:16 Nick theater vigil honors gun violence victims ahead of documentary screening

1:22 Gamecocks Offensive Line: 'It starts with us'

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:01 Muschamp likes tight end depth, growth of Kiel Pollard

1:41 Kentucky QB goes from sub to star

1:03 Sights and Sounds: A look at the offense during USC's Tuesday spring practice

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense