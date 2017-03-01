Lexington cops issue 35 school-zone speeding citations during crackdown

2:39 People speak out about medical marijuana Pause

4:20 Highlights from the President's address to Congress

1:41 SC pension overhaul makes progress as bill moves forward

0:38 Severe weather expected Wednesday, March 1, 2017

3:18 South Carolina honors basketball seniors

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

3:47 Dabo Swinney challenges SC lawmakers in powerful speech to the Legislature

0:57 Gamecocks LB, RNE alum TJ Brunson ready for big role this spring

2:00 Frank Martin expected tough game vs. Mississippi State