Lexington cops issue 35 school-zone speeding citations during crackdown

Lexington police issued three-dozen speeding citations in a school zone during a two-day traffic enforcement effort this week.
Officers issued 35 citations on Monday and Tuesday mornings while patrolling the area around Lexington Middle School on North Lake Drive, according to Cpl. Cameron Mortenson, a Lexington Police Department spokesman. The average speeder was going 15 mph above the speed limit, while some drivers were traveling as high as 20 mph over the limit.
The speed limit on North Lake Drive near the school is normally 35 mph but drops down to 25 mph in the mornings and afternoons.
Some drivers said they didn’t know it was a school zone, while others said they were traveling with the flow of traffic, Mortenson said. He added that the crackdown wasn’t about making money in citations.
“This is about changing driver behavior,” he said. “I would rather change driver behavior and issue somebody a citation that's already been reduced.”
The patrols in the school zone were part of a townwide enforcement effort to target speeding in school zones, seat belt compliance, disregarding traffic lights, aggressive driving and distracted driving. Police looked at collision data, traffic studies and complaints from residents to target their efforts at Sunset Boulevard and Old Cherokee Road, South Lake Drive at Industrial Drive, and North Lake Drive at Old Cherokee Road and Columbia Avenue.
“We want drivers to be more alert, more aware every day,” Mortenson said.
