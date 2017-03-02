Off-duty deputy helps stop Newberry County chase

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy quick thinking helped stop a high-speed chase in Newberry County.
The incident began late Sunday at a checkpoint at Nance Street and Kendall Road, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. A car approached a checkpoint, and officers noticed an open container of alcohol inside. As officers reached for the can, the driver backed away from the checkpoint and fled.
Police pursued the vehicle to Evans Street, then to Wilson Road and Jolly Street Road, reaching speeds of more than 80 mph, according to the Sheriff’s Office. An off-duty deputy on Jolly Street Road heard the chase was going on and set up his tire deflation device in the roadway as the pursuit neared.
The suspect vehicle ran over the device, flattening the two front tires, officials said. Police found two different kinds of pills in the car and two bags of marijuana that weighed about 53 grams.
The driver, 37-year-old Yvette Michelle Pratt, of Newberry, was charged with failure to stop for law enforcement, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and second-degree assault and battery, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The passenger, 17-year-old Carban Kaieem Epps, of Copeland Street in Newberry, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Both suspects have been released on bond.
