Midlands parents charged after son, 3, shoots self

The parents of an Orangeburg County boy who shot himself last week were charged with child neglect, according to authorities.
Timothy Ryan Collins II, 29, and Brittany Collins, 25, both of Bowman Branch Highway in Branchville, were charged Thursday with unlawful neglect of a child, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. Both surrendered to authorities and were released on personal recogizance.
The shooting happened Feb. 24 when the Collinses were at an Orangeburg vehicle salvage yard trying to locate a part of Timothy Collins’ car, which had broken down earlier, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Collins told deputies he was on his way to get a replacement tire after one of the tires on his car went flat. He called Brittany Collins to bring her car so he could continue on and get a tire.
Timothy Collins removed a handgun from his car on the roadside and eventually placed it inside Brittany Collins’ car, where their 3-year-old son was able to get his hands on it and shoot himself, officials said. The boy remains hospitalized, but his condition is unknown.
Sheriff’s officials said the boy turned 4 years old Thursday.
“It's a frightening situation that could have been made more tragic,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We feel for this family but we have a duty to protect this child when the parents become careless."”
