22-year-old Greene St. resident fights off attempted rapist, called ‘courageous’

Columbia police have charged two men after laptops were stolen and a female resident was assaulted early Thursday morning in an apartment at 1600 Greene St.
Perry Edmunds Jr., 26, and Demetris McLemore, 33, were each charged with burglary and grand larceny. Edmunds also was charged with kidnapping and assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, police chief Skip Holbrook said in a news release.
The two men gained access to the apartment building at the corner of Greene and Pickens streets near the University of South Carolina campus through an unlocked door shortly before 2 a.m., police said.
The 22-year-old female victim heard the commotion and was forced into another room by Edmunds when she went to investigate. Once in the other room, Edmunds allegedly tried to sexually assault her, but she fought him off kicking him and yelling for help, police said.
Of her actions, Holbrook said: “I met a remarkably courageous young lady today – and after meeting her family, I certainly understand where she draws her strength and fortitude.”
Police arriving on the scene after two others in the apartment called 9-1-1 found Edmunds still there and took him into custody. McLemore was arrested on Pickens Street in possession of the victim’s bookbag and electronics.
Both men are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
