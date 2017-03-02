Two men charged in death of 67-year-old Gaston man

Two Gaston men were charged Thursday with murder, kidnapping, burglary and criminal conspiracy in the death of a Gaston man whose body was found in his home February 20, 2017.
Charles Anthony Allen, Jr. ,22, and Clenord James Graham, 33, allegedly killed 67-year-old Robert Kobylak during a burglary of his Shadow Dale Drive home, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release.
Officials were called to Kobylak’s home on February 20th for a welfare check. They suspected homicide after inspecting the scene around his body.
“Some items were left in disarray near Mr. Kobylak’s body and around his house,” Koon said. “That’s prompted us to investigate his death as a homicide.”
An All Points Bulletin was issued for Kobylak’s 2006 Toyota Corolla which was missing from his driveway
Allen was taken into custody on Monday, February 27 in Aiken County. Graham was arrested Thursday in Darlington County. They were both being held at the Lexington County Detention Center Thursday night.
Neither the coroner’s office nor the sheriff’s department has said how Kobylak died.
Kobylak’s death remains under investigation.
