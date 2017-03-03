Man pulled knife on employee at Best Buy, officials say

Deputies are searching for a man who reportedly used a knife to rob an electronics store last month.
A suspect walked into Best Buy, 10136 Two Notch Road, Feb. 10 and attempted to steal four LG wireless headsets, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
When an employee confronted him about the items, the suspect reportedly presented a knife.
The suspect was able to flee from the business with two of the headsets.
The headsets were valued at about $150.
Surveillance footage from the store indicated the suspect is a white male with dark hair. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket, light-colored jeans and a hat during the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, visit http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com/ or text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can be anonymous. Those who leave tips that lead to an arrest can earn up to $1,000 in rewards.
Comments