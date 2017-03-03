Mobile surveillance cameras catch alleged illegal dumper

Newly-purchased mobile surveillance cameras caught what police are saying was illegal dumping in Columbia city limits.
Footage taken Feb. 24 and 25 from mobile surveillance cameras shows a dump truck leaving piles of illegally-dumped landscaping debris on the 1900 block of Wiley Street, according to a news release from Columbia Police Department.
The property is owned by Columbia Development Corporation.
CPD’s Code Enforcement Unit was able to identify the vehicle’s owner.
The vehicle is registered to Jarvis F. Johnson, 35, who was charged with nine counts of unlawful disposal Wednesday, the release stated.
Chief Code Enforcement Office Richard Blackmon said the unit was able to purchase the high-quality mobile cameras this year through a grant from Palmetto Pride and S.C. Litter Control Association. The $2,867 grant will assist officers in enforcing litter laws.
“Code Enforcement installed cameras at known dump sites throughout the city, which are monitored daily to identify potential offenders,” Blackmon said.
Comments