Former Columbia resident sentenced to jail, life-long supervision for child pornography

A former Columbia resident who admitted he collected child pornography for 30 years was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by supervision for the rest of his life, U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, Beth Drake, said in a news release on Friday. Robert Probst, Jr., who now lives in DeSoto Texas, was also ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution to victims.
Probst was one of about 155 people in the U.S. identified by German Federal Police during its investigation into an international child porn ring. The information was turned over to US authorities who investigated and prosecuted the case under the Justice Department’s Project Safe Childhood program.
In February 2013, while he was living in Columbia, Probst received thousands of videos and photos of child pornography, Drake said.
Once his prison sentenced is served, Probst will be supervised by authorities for the rest of his life which includes obtaining sex offender treatment; registering as a sex offender; participating in a computer monitoring program; not having any unsupervised contact with minors; and taking random polygraph examinations.
