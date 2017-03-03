Lexington County investigates suspicious brush fires

A recent string of brush fires in the Red Bank area of Lexington County has prompted an investigation and plea for the public’s help.
We're investigating a series of fires in Red Bank. Watch our video for more info.— Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) March 3, 2017
Call @sccrime at 888-CRIME-SC with tips. #LCSDnews #LESM pic.twitter.com/BKZ8zvQure
“We’re investigating five fires that have occurred in less than 48 hours,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release Friday night.
All five fires were apparently set in a similar manner, Koon said.
They occurred on Abingdon Drive, Squirrel Hollow Road and New Orangeburg Road at Cross Road.
All five fires are within three miles from each other. Because of that, Koon believes someone who regularly drives in the area, or lives or works in the area may have seen something that can help investigators crack the case.
“We’re asking everyone who lives, works and drives along these roads to think back on anything or anyone that might have seemed out of place over the past two nights.”
There have been no injuries or property damage caused by the fires, Koon said.
Anyone with information about the Red Bank brush fires should call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
These suspicious fires occurred at a time of heightened fire danger in the state.
The South Carolina Forestry Commission on Friday issued a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert to discourage people from doing any outdoor burning until next week.
The conditions are ripe for outdoor fires to get out of control and quickly spread because of stronger-than-normal wind gusts, very low relative humidity combined with dry fuels on the ground, state officials said.
