Greenwood man charged after 2-county I-20 chase

The South Carolina Highway Patrol charged a 25-year-old Greenwood man for speeding, texting while driving, and other charges after he allegedly refused to pull over for a traffic stop and led the trooper on a two-county chase.
Sterling Robinson was driving east on I-20 in Richland County at 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon when a trooper attempted to pull him over near the 76 mile marker ( I-20 /I-77 interchange), said patrol spokesman Bill Rime.
Robinson did not stop and a chase into Kershaw County and back into Richland County ensued, Rime said.
Robinson’s Dodge pickup truck was finally stopped on Windsor Lake Boulevard in Richland County after he hit another vehicle. He was taken into custody without incident, Rime said.
Robinson is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on the charges of speeding, texting while driving, habitual offender, driving under suspension and failure to stop.
