Hit-and-run kills 67-year-old woman in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC A 67-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle on Broad River Road on Friday night.
Alicesene Dear Gilmore, of Hopkins, died shortly before midnight from blunt force trauma to the torso, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Saturday.
Gilmore and two relatives were walking from Trenton Court Apartments to a local store when Gilmore was struck by a vehicle in the 3600 block of Broad River, Columbia police say.
The vehicle, which witnesses say is possibly white, left the scene.
Police are investigating and trying to determine if surveillance video captured the incident.
If you have any information about the hit-and-run, you can submit anonymous tips to Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC, texting 274637 with “TIPSC” and your message, or submitting an online tip at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.
