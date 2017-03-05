Woman, child were in car that was shot at during Richland Co. fight over money

Deputies say a man shot at a car occupied by a woman and a child during a dispute over money Saturday.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. on the 100 block of C Flemming Road in Eastover, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The male victim said he was there assaulted by a man to whom he owed money. He told deputies the verbal dispute turned physical when he tried to give the suspect the money.
The victim called for a ride, but as he left, a second male suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the vehicle, deputies said. A woman was inside the car, and a juvenile was in the back seat.
No injuries were reported from the shooting, but the victims later discovered that one of the rear tires had been damaged by the bullet, deputies said. The male victim suffered minor injuries to his upper body from the assault.
No arrests have been made.
