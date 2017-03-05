Crime & Courts

March 5, 2017 2:16 PM

Vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run on Broad River Road

By Teddy Kulmala

COLUMBIA, SC

Police have released an image of the vehicle they say may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Broad River Road Friday.

Alicesene Dear Gilmore, 67, was walking with two relatives from Trenton Court Apartments to a local store Friday night when Gilmore was struck by a vehicle in the 3600 block of Broad River, officials have said. She died shortly before midnight.

Police say they are looking for a white car that may have been involved in the crash and released a surveillance image of the vehicle Sunday. The car may have damage to the front right end.

Anyone with information on the car should call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

