Deputies working 2 overnight armed robberies

Richland County deputies are investigating two armed robberies late Sunday and early Monday.
The first robbery happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at Eli’s Food and Gas on the 2500 block of Hard Scrabble Road, according to the Sheriff’s Department. An armed suspect demanded money from the store employee. When the employee opened the register, the suspect grabbed cash from the drawer and fled.
The second robbery happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Grove Park Lane and Broad River Road, according to officials. The victim said a male suspect was giving him a ride to Piney Grove Road but turned onto Grove Park Lane.
The suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his book bag, shoes, wallet and cellphone, deputies said. He fled after obtaining the items.
No injuries were reported in either incident, and suspect descriptions weren’t immediately available.
