SC student, 15, caught with gun at school

A 15-year-old Broome High School student was charged with possession of a firearm and presenting a firearm on school grounds after an incident Monday.
Spartanburg School District 3 spokeswoman Sherri Horton said in a statement the student was reported to have a gun to Broome administrators Monday morning.
The student was immediately searched and the gun was found, Horton said.
The student has been charged and has been recommended for expulsion by district leadership, Horton stated.
District 3 Superintendent Kenny Blackwood said in the statement the student who reported seeing the gun should be commended for acting quickly and in the best interest of students and faculty.
The incident remains under investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
