Report: Ukrainian man in SC attacked by ‘racial rednecks’

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Ukrainian man told them he was attacked at a bowling alley.
A Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report states a deputy responded to the Paradise Bowling Lanes on East Blackstock Road on Sunday.
There, a 25-year-old Ukrainian man told them “racial rednecks” said “racist stuff against Russian people,” the report states.
The man told the deputy he felt the comments were aimed at him, despite the fact he is Ukrainian, not Russian, according to the report.
The report states when the man’s friends left the alley for a second, the men attacked him. He was knocked to the ground before being repeatedly kicked, the report states.
The responding deputy noticed the man had bruises and scrapes on his forehead and chin and two black eyes, the report states.
Paradise Lanes does have video surveillance, but a deputy noted he wouldn’t be able to see the footage until sometime Monday, the report states.
Deputies are still investigating the incident.
