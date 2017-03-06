Arrest made in hit and run that killed 67-year-old woman

The Columbia Police Department received a tip that led to Monday’s arrest of a female teenager in connection to the hit and run incident that killed a 67-year-old woman.
After a tip led investigators to her Irmo home, Alex Graves, 19, was arrested, according to public information liaison Jennifer Timmons. Graves was charged with Hit and Run Involving Death, Failure to Render Aid, No Driver’s License and Operating an Uninsured Vehicle, Timmons said.
The fatal incident occurred on Broad River Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. on March 3.
Alicesene Dear Gilmore, of Hopkins, died shortly before midnight from blunt force trauma to the torso, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said.
Gilmore and two relatives were walking from Trenton Court Apartments to a local store when Gilmore was struck by a white 2000 Ford Crown Victoria in the 3600 block of Broad River, according to the Columbia Police Department.
The vehicle, Graves was allegedly driving, left the scene.
Graves has been booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Comments