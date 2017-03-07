Kershaw Co. man recently out of prison charged with armed robbery

A Kershaw County man recently out of prison for armed robbery is accused of trying to rob two female motorists by flashing his headlights and getting them to pull over.
Brodrick Wilson, 29, of Persimmon Drive in Cassatt, was charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say Wilson on Friday waited outside the Dollar General in Cassatt, where he saw a woman exit the store and get into her car. Wilson followed the woman as she drove several miles to a mobile home park, flashing his lights as he drove behind her.
The woman stopped her vehicle, at which point Wilson told her she had left a package in the store, deputies said. When Wilson pulled a gun and tried to rob the woman, she sped away.
Wilson went back to the store and carried out the same scheme on another female shopper, this time robbing her of her purse, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He told the woman to get out of the area, and she left.
The second victim provided deputies a detailed description of Wilson and his vehicle, Sheriff Jim Matthews said. She saw the white Cadillac while driving in Camden on Saturday and alerted law enforcement. A Camden police officer saw the car and pulled it over.
Deputies found the purse that was stolen from the second woman inside Wilson’s home, Matthews said. Wilson has previous arrests for drug and gun charges, burglary, hit-and-run and had recently been released from prison after serving six years of a 10-year sentence for two armed robberies.
“Apparently serving six years in prison for armed robbery was not enough deterrent for Wilson,” Matthews said. “Maybe this time our judicial system will determine that he is a dangerous enough felon to keep him off the streets before he kills someone.
