Victim in alleged aggravated assault was actually injured in fall

A man brought to the hospital with severe head injuries last month after an alleged assault actually suffered a medical condition that caused him to fall, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident was reported Feb. 26 on the 1100 block of St. Andrews Road, officials have said. The 66-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with severe head injuries, and deputies initially believed he had been assaulted.
A sheriff’s official said Tuesday that the man was not assaulted but had suffered a medical condition that caused him to fall and receive the injuries.
