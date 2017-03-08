A stolen credit card fueled this ‘Black Friday’ shopping spree

During the busiest shopping weekend of the year, a fraudster made off with about $800 in merchandise from two Two Notch Road businesses with a stolen credit card, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday when it released surveillance photos of a suspect.
The suspect is wanted for fraud committed during ‘Black Friday’ weekend in November 2016 when a television, bicycle, toys and clothing were purchased from the Walmart at 10060 Two Notch Road and Ross at 10136 Two Notch Road.
If you have any information about this person’s identity, you are asked to call, email, or text Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or text TIP SC plus your message to CRIMES (274637)
