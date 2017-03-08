Three men charged in series of Camden car break-ins

Three men were charged Wednesday with breaking into 11 cars in and near Camden on Tuesday.
Jonathan William Ray, 22, Sean Michael Taylor, 21, and Dakota Shane Daugherty, 21, were taken into custody early Tuesday morning after Kershaw County deputies and Camden Police officers “set up a perimeter” in the area of the break-ins following calls to 911.
Daugherty and Taylor were wearing backpacks that contained items reported stolen from the cars, Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said in a news release.
The three men were charged with multiple counts of breaking into motor vehicles and conspiracy. Taylor also was charged with possession of a stolen handgun which investigators said they found near where Taylor was taken into custody.
Ray, Taylor and Daugherty were being held Wednesday night at the Kershaw County Detention Center.
In announcing the arrests, Matthews urged people not to leave valuable items in their vehicles overnight because “vehicle break-ins are becoming more and more common.”
