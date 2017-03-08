Stolen ID used to buy $14,000 watch from Columbia jeweler

Columbia Police released surveillance photos Wednesday of a woman suspected of using stolen financial information and a fake Virginia drivers license to open up a bank account in Columbia and buy expensive jewelry.
The Virginia woman whose information was stolen informed authorities quickly about the financial discrepancies, the police said in a news release.
The suspect obtained a $23,000 line of credit on the bank account she opened and with the phony drivers license purchased a $14,000 watch from a local jeweler, police said.
The suspect is described as a white female with short-cropped red hair and a tattoo on the right side of her neck. She was last seen wearing a large gray sweater tunic, jeans and dark shoes.
If you recognize her, you are asked to call crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information. LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.
