Burglar stole $1,400 in booze from Vista restaurant

Columbia Police released surveillance video Thursday of a man wanted for breaking into a Vista restaurant, damaging property and making off with a lot of liquor.
The burglary of the Blue Marlin at 1200 Lincoln Street was carried out shortly after 6:30 a.m. on February 28, the police said in a news release. Police were notified when an employee arrived several hours later and discovered damage to a cabinet and the missing booze.
The surveillance video shows the suspect dragging or rolling a large plastic trash can to a Chevy Trailblazer and loading it into the backseat. Columbia police believe the stolen liquor, worth about $1,400, was in the can.
Investigators believe the SUV has some damage on the passenger’s side of the grill and that there are items hanging from the rear view mirror.
If you can help authorities solve this crime, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers. CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC. TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with "TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red "Submit a tip” tab.
Comments