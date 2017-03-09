Legislators debating where 'obnoxious adolescent behavior' ends and criminal behavior begins at SC schools

Making changes to the state’s controversial “disturbing schools” law was the subject of discussion at a town hall where panel members and attendees mostly spoke in favor of a bill that has slowed in the Senate.
About 60 area residents attended the town hall on Thursday whose panel included Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, Richland School District 2 board member Amelia McKie and several state legislators. It was held at the Richland County Library at the Village at Sandhills.
The bill discussed aims to return the disturbing schools law to its original intent of protecting students and school staffers from “outside agitators.”
If enacted, students would no longer be charged under the disturbing schools statute for behaviors legislators have dubbed as “obnoxious” adolescent behavior, such as not putting away their phones.
Sen. Mia McLeod, D-Richland, the bill’s sponsor, said she has delayed voting by the Senate panel where the proposed changes to the law are being discussed to ensure that the measure that advances addresses the issue.
“I would rather withdraw the bill than to pass a bad bill,” McLeod said. “My bill is not the cure for all of our ills, but it is certainly a step in a better direction.”
The Senate panel where it was first discussed amended McLeod’s bill to allow for students to still be charged under the disturbing schools law, if the student is still misbehaving after teachers and school staff have given repeated, verbal, on-the-spot warnings to stop.
McLeod said the changes were unacceptable, because they still left the law too vague, leaving it open to interpretation.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, who has been previously critical of the law, said the state doesn’t really need the statute, though its original intent was good.
“Over the years, it has been used inappropriately,” Lott said. “In Richland County, we made the decision after Spring Valley that we will no longer use that law; that we weren’t going to arrest anybody under disturbing schools.”
The Spring Valley High School incident Lott cited involved the arrest of a teen under the disturbing schools law, who refused to put away her cellphone in class.
Another classmate recorded a then-Richland deputy serving as a school resource officer tossing the student across the classroom after pulling her from her desk. Lott fired the officer, who is now suing the department for defamation and negligence.
McLeod implored attendees of the town hall to not only reach out to their legislators to urge them to support her bill, but to also attend Senate hearings when possible. The panel’s next hearing has not been scheduled yet.
Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan
Comments