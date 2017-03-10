Correctional officer accused of inappropriate relationship with inmate

A Tyger River Correctional Institute officer was fired Thursday and charged with two counts of misconduct in office.
Brenda M. Davis, 43, of 3832 Augusta Road in West Columbia, was charged Wednesday in connection with an inappropriate relationship with an inmate, S.C. Department of Corrections arrest warrants states.
The warrants state Davis kissed and fondled an inmate at Tyger River Correctional in Enoree during December of last year.
It was unclear how long the relationship lasted, according to the warrants.
Davis was hired as a corrections officer on April 2, 2013, a S.C. Department of Corrections spokeswoman confirmed in an email.
The warrants state Davis also allowed the inmate to go outside at unscheduled times without approval.
Davis has been released from the Spartanburg County jail on bond, according to online jail records.
