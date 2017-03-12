Body found in burn barrel at Lowcountry home identified

The human remains found in the backyard of a home in the Lowcountry were identified on Sunday.
Michael Mullikin, 68, was identified as the person whose body was found in a burn barrel, according to Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury. DNA confirmed it was Mullikin, who lived at the residence on Madeline Drive in Goose Creek where the body was found on Feb. 27.
The body was burnt beyond recognition.
The Goose Creek Police Department and the coroner’s office continue to investigate this case.
