Suspect wanted in Midlands burglaries and thefts captured in Georgia

A man wanted in connection with burglaries and thefts in several Midlands counties was found hiding in an abandoned mobile home in Georgia.
Toby Butlar Boyd, 43, was arrested late Saturday in Wilcox, Ga., according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. Boyd was wanted in Newberry County and was wanted in several counties in South Carolina and Georgia for a string of burglaries and thefts.
Boyd was found hiding in an abandoned mobile home that he had been living in, officials said.
He faces burglary and larceny charges in Georgia, and eventually will be extradited back to South Carolina to face charges in Newberry, Aiken, McCormick and Saluda counties, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Boyd fled on foot after being stopped while driving a stolen truck and camper in Newberry County on Feb. 9, officials have said. Authorities say that while police were searching for Boyd, he took another truck that was later recovered in Aiken County.
It wasn’t clear when Boyd will be returned to South Carolina.
