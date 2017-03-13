Man shot in upper body rushed to hospital

A man has been rushed to the hospital after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound by deputies in lower Richland County.
Deputy Katelyn Jasak, spokeswoman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, said Monday that deputies responded to the call of shots fired in the 100 block of Joe Frazier Court just after 5 p.m. Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body when they arrived, Jasak said.
The man, whose name has not been released by the sheriff’s department, was rushed to Richland Memorial Hospital. His condition was not immediately available, Jasak said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 888-CRIME-SC.
Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan
