Columbia councilman Baddourah suspended from office over domestic violence charge

Columbia City Council member Moe Baddourah was suspended from office late Monday afternoon until a felony criminal domestic violence charge against him is resolved.
Baddourah was suspended by Gov. Henry McMaster.
The council member was charged with second-degree criminal domestic violence Jan. 18 in an incident last year involving his estranged wife.
“It’s troubling that the governor would suspend a public official for an alleged misdemeanor without a conviction,” Baddourah said in a statement. “It’s hard to see how this serves the public interest, as it leaves the people of District 3 without representation on City Council.
“... The accusation against me is false, and appears to be designed to impact my custody case. I never assaulted my wife, or touched her in any way.”
For months, Baddourah said in a statement to the press in January, he has been in “the middle of an unpleasant divorce and custody battle.” He and his wife have two young children, ages 4 and 6.
The incident Baddourah is charged with stems from an argument he and his wife had last summer, when he allegedly slammed his estranged wife’s leg in a car door after an argument at Rockaway Athletic Club restaurant and bar on Rosewood Drive, according to a report by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The second-term councilman, who represents District 3, ran unsuccessfully for mayor against incumbent Steve Benjamin in 2013. Baddourah has been known for standing up for small-business interests and frequently butting heads with Benjamin.
Baddourah for about a year taught at the University of South Carolina and ran the school’s McCutchen House restaurant on the Horseshoe. He quit several weeks ago during a probationary period stemming from concerns about his performance.
Before that, he owned and operated the former Moe’s Grapevine restaurant on Rosewood Drive.
