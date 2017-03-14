Gov. McMaster got new Attorney General opinion to suspend Baddourah

Before suspending Columbia City Councilmen Moe Baddourah on Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster received an opinion from the S.C. Attorney General that the governor had the authority to suspend the councilman.
The opinion concludes that second-degree criminal domestic violence – the crime with which Baddourah is charged – is a “crime of moral turpitude.” That legal conclusion allowed the governor to suspend Baddourah from council, according to the five-page opinion.
Baddourah, who has been in office nearly eight years, was indicted Jan. 18 on that charge, which is a misdemeanor. His District 3 seat covers Shandon, Rosewood and the generally the neighborhoods around the University of South Carolina.
Although South Carolina courts have not previously ruled on whether domestic violence second degree is a crime of moral turpitude, a federal court of appeals and a California court of appeals have issued opinions that support defining that offense as a crime of moral turpitude, the Attorney General’s opinion said.
It is apparently the first time a South Carolina governor has suspended a public official who is charged with the offense of second-degree domestic violence. The council member was charged last year after a confrontation with his estranged wife with their two children present. If found guilty, Baddourah is subject to a fine between $2,500 and $5,000, as well as a prison term of up to three years.
In a statement issued Monday night, Baddourah said, “It’s troubling that the governor would suspend a public official for an alleged misdemeanor without a conviction... It’s hard to see how this serves the public interest, as it leaves the people of District 3 without representation on City Council.
Baddourah objected to McMaster’s qualifying his alleged offense as one that merits suspension: “Our further legal research suggests that the authority of the Governor to suspend is limited to crimes of moral turpitude, which are generally crimes of dishonesty or moral depravity – neither of which apply here,” Baddourah said.
Baddourah has for months been saying that he is in “the middle of an unpleasant divorce and custody battle.” He and his wife have children, ages 4 and 6.
The incident Baddourah is charged with stems from an argument he and his wife had last summer, when he is accused of slammed her leg in a car door after an argument at Rockaway Athletic Club restaurant and bar on Rosewood Drive, according to a report by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
McMaster’s office asked for the Attorney General’s opinion on March 8. The opinion was dated March 9. And McMaster’s office formally issued the suspension Monday.
